Lahore Qalandars CEO presents team souvenirs to DG ISPR, PTI chairman

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Atif Rana met Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Thursday and presented him with the team’s shirt.

DG ISPR on the occasion praised the franchise’s efforts in developing cricket talent in the country.

Major General Asif Ghafoor lauded Lahore Qalandars’ player’s development program and hailed cricket as a unifying factor in Pakistan.

Atif Rana also met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan at the latter’s residence in Bani Gala. During the meeting, the CEO presented a signed bat on Qalandars’ behalf to the cricketer-turned-politician.

Imran Khan praised the franchise’s cricket development efforts and expressed best wishes for the team.