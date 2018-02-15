Alleged rape victim Aleena denies borrowing Rs4 million from MQM-P leader

KARACHI: Alleged rape victim Aleena on Wednesday denied receiving Rs4 million from MNA Salman Mujahid Baloch and challenged him to prove his claim.

Speaking to a private media outlet, Aleena denied the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader’s claims and alleged that Salman Mujahid was angered over her marriage.

Salman Mujahid earlier had reacted to pictures of the victim touring Dubai with her mother and questioned about her means of income that allowed such visits when she had allegedly borrowed Rs4 million from him for her mother’s cancer treatment.

In her statement today, Aleena said that she had visited Dubai with her family and the MNA should prove his claim of lending her the amount.

Meanwhile, a former member of the MQM Irum Azeem Farooqi asserted that the alleged rape victim had contacted her a year ago and sought her help. The former member of the political party also claimed that the victim had told her how Salman Mujahid had been blackmailing her.

Sarim Burney of the Sarim Burney Trust on Wednesday said that the victim has refused to appear before the media until the provincial government assures her protection.

It is pertinent to mention that Aleena on Tuesday had filed a complaint against Salman Mujahid and claimed that he had sexually assaulted and then blackmailed her at the Parliament Lodges in Islamabad.

She in her complaint alleged that Salman Mujahid had called her to Islamabad on the pretext of giving her a job.

According to Aleena, the MQM-P leader had told everyone that she was his niece. She also claimed that Salman Mujahid recorded the assault with a hidden camera.