LHC sets March 7 for further proceeding in Model Town incident

LAHORE: In a private complaint filed by Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) against Model Town incident, a full bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) fixed March 7 for further proceeding after expending implementation on notices issued by an anti-terrorism court, to former Inspector General Punjab Police (IGP) Mushtaq Sukhaira.

The former IGP Sukhaira has challenged the notices of the ATC, petitioning the court to dismiss the notices as they were issued without hearing the former IGP.

Sukhaira’s counsel contended that the two FIRS that had been filed against him, regarding the Model Town massacre, did not have any relevance to him, as the former IGP had not been nominated at the time.

The judges also expressed dismay over the absence of the petitioner’s counsel. However, the bench was told PAT’s counsel was busy in Supreme Court so he could not appear.

The bench announced the next date for further hearing after extending the implementation on those notices issued by ATC to Sukhaira for appearing before ATC.