Gillani blows billions as anti-corruption court fails to indict in TDAP cases despite passage of 6 years

KARACHI: A federal anti-corruption court here on Wednesday once again shelved indictment of ousted prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani in as many as 26 cases originating from a multi-billion Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) scam which had led to his disqualification and ouster back in 2012.

The case that has been stretched over the past six years was this time postponed due to the absence of Gillani’s counsel, Farooq H Naek. His junior associate informed the court that Naek couldn’t appear in the proceedings as he was busy at the Peshawar High Court (PHC). The hearing has now been adjourned to March 21.

Despite the passage of six years, the corruption charges against Gilani and his aides have not gotten anywhere.

Gillani, who was ousted during Zardari’s rule owing to a contempt of court case at the hands of the apex court, is embroiled in the corruption of multi-billions disbursement of trade subsidies.

The FIA had registered multiple cases against the disgraced premier, as well as, more than two dozen TDAP officials for their alleged involvement in approving and disbursing fraudulent trade subsidies worth billions of rupees to several fake companies.

Following is court appearance, Gillani while speaking to the media proclaimed that he was appearing before the trial court despite having been granted an exemption.

He stated that change in the shape of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen had swept across Lodhran, but the people rejected his politics this time and further opined that PTI’s defeat in Lodhran was reaction to party chief Imran Khan’s anti-parliament rhetoric.

He also conveyed his good wishes to the triumphant PML-N candidate.

Gillani concluded that him along with other PPP leaders were revamping the PPP in Punjab and hoped it would emerge on the province’s political landscape once again after the upcoming general elections.