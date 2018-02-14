CJP expresses concern over SHC granting stay orders on medicine related matters

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has expressed concern over the Sindh High Court (SHC) judges granting stay orders on medicine-related matters, especially fixation of drugs prices.

The CJP heading a three-member bench observed that senior lawyers manage to get stay orders in their favour, adding that the SC is well aware of all that is happening at the SHC.

The CJP also asked about the procedure of the SHC granting stay orders adding that all matter related to health will be decided expeditiously.

The bench also sought a record of all drug cases from SHC.

Counsel for pharmaceutical companies, Makhdoom Ali Khan, expressed his reservations about SC’s decision to summon all files of cases from SHC.

The hearing of the case is adjourned until the first week of March.