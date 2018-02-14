27 candidates file papers for four FATA seats ahead of Senate elections

Around 27 contestants from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) on Tuesday filed their nomination papers for four seats ahead of the Senate elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would publish the final list of approved candidates after scrutinising their papers.

So far, ECP had scrutised candidates for two Islamabad seats. Raja Imran Ashraf, Kanwal Shauzab, Fareed Hussain, Atif Afzal and Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo have received clearance for one of the general seats in the federal capital.

The returning officer also cleared the names of Raja Shakil Abbasi and Mushahid Hussain Syed for the technocrat seat in Islamabad.

Zarqa Suharwady Taimur, Mian Marghoob Ahmad and Asad Ashraf have filed nomination papers for the seat that fell vacant after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Nehal Hashmi was convicted for contempt of court and consequently disqualified as a member of parliament.

The election for the above-mentioned seat would be held in Punjab Assembly on March 1.