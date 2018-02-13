Shahid Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali’s next collab to be a sequel to Jab we Met?

Ever since the project was announced, there were reports that Shahid Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali’s next film will be an ‘organic’ sequel to the 2007 hit Jab We Met, which featured Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, Kapoor has dismissed all such reports.

In a recent group interview, the actor commented, “We will make another good film. Why do we live in the past? Jab We Met has already been done. So no, [this isn’t a sequel].

The director-actor duo will start working on the project next year after Shahid Kapoor wraps up Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gull Meter Chalu.

Shahid who is currently shooting for Batti Gul said that as an actor his goal is to constantly try and do different roles. “It is not about performing better or worse, it’s about (being) different. That’s the operative word for me. I would like to do different things. Every film, every role offers you different opportunities, you have to be true to that,” he said. “You should never bring your personal aspirations into what is required for a film.”

In Batti Gull Meter Chalu, Shahid is playing a lawyer from a small town in the film.

“‘Batti…’ will be very different from my Padmaavat character of Rawal Ratan Singh. I’m thankful if people think the bar (of performance) has been raised. I need to raise it every time,” said.

Batti Gull Meter Chalu, which also features Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam, addresses the issue of electricity bills.