SC directs CDA to submit details of Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit property documents of the Bani Gala residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, while conducting a hearing on illegal structures in Bani Gala, said that the building regulations must be abided by.

Imran’s counsel Babar Awan said that CDA’s authority does not extend to private properties, adding that the constructions around Rawal Dam are illegal.

Earlier, on May 9, 2017, the SC directed Imran Khan to submit a reply on the report of CDA which declares a portion of Imran Khan’s 300 Kanal residence illegal, among 122 other constructions in Bani Gala.

During proceedings, CJP pointed out three key issues pertaining to the encroachment case.

According to the CJP, the first issue is illegal cutting of trees whereas the second issue is the construction of a wall around the botanical garden. The third issue is the provision of water to residents of twin cities from Rawal Dam.