Sara Ali Khan to be part of Hindi Medium sequel?

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter is fast making it to Bollywood’s most wanted list. Mumbai Mirror recently reported that the young starlet may be featured alongside Irrfan Khan in the sequel to his award-winning film Hindi Medium.

Fast-forward 10 years, Saba and Irrfan’s daughter Pia is a teenager who’ll be enrolling in the start of the school year, and rumour has it that Sara will be filling in her shoes for the role.

“Sara is one of the top contenders to play the daughter,” the source told the publication.

However, the producer Dinesh Vijan has not yet confirmed the news. “I have just finished the script and I am going to get into the casting now,” he said. Irrfan will be resuming his role in the sequel as Pia’s father; however, Saba Qamar will not be returning to play her role as the mother.

The Hindi Medium sequel will present a new take on India’s education system with little reference to the prequel.