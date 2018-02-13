PM Abbasi gets briefing on AJK development projects

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider along with his delegation on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here at the PM Office.

A detailed presentation was given to the prime minister about the development projects and activities being undertaken in Azad Kashmir for socio-economic uplift of the people and for promoting tourism in the state.

Discussing developmental programme, the AJK government appreciated enhancement of budget for the Kashmiri state from Rs 12 billion to Rs 22 billion and initiation of various projects including Mirpur-Muzzaffrabad-Mansehra Expressway and the establishment of Mirpur Special Economic Zone under the CPEC project.

The meeting was informed that enhanced support from the federal government has enabled the AJK government to take up rehabilitation of all major roads for the provision of a better connectivity with Pakistan and inter district/tehsils level besides revival of productive sectors.

Prime Minister Abbasi reiterated that the federal government would continue its support for the socio-economic uplift of the Kashmiri people, development of infrastructure and promotion of tourism in the state. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Barjees Tahir, Minister for Law Mahmood Bashir Virk and other senior government officials.