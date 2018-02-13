People of Lodhran have buried politics of lies: Mariyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Mariyum Aurangzeb in a statement issued after the victory of the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) candidate in Lodhran by-election on Monday said that the people of Lodhran had buried the politics of lies, anarchy and abuses forever.

The minister said that in the 2018 elections too, the masses would repudiate the politics of containers, sit-ins and lockdowns. She said that this victory was the first glad tiding in regards to Nawaz Sharif’s movement for Justice and revival of the sanctity of the vote.

She further said that successive victories of the PML-N candidates in the by-elections were a ranting proof of the fact that the people of Pakistan supported the agenda of development and prosperity. She said that entire Pakistan except for a few politically blind witnessed the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif transforming into eligibility.

The minister said that they were grateful to the people of Lodhran for reposing their faith in the PML-N and its leader Nawaz Sharif. While congratulating the winner Iqbal Shah, she also paid tribute to the people of Lodhran.