NA remembers Bajrani, Asma and others

Pakistan army martyrs remembered

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha (Absolution prayer) for the departed souls of former federal minister Mir Hazar Khan Bajrani and his wife, Senator Haji Saifullah Bangash, human rights activists Asma Jehangir, actor Qazi Wajid and martyrs of Pakistan Army.

Maulana Gohar Shah offered Fateha. At the very outset of the proceedings, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq paid rich tributes to Mir Hazar Khan Bajrani, saying “Bajrani was a good human being”.

He said Asma Jehangir had worked hard for securing women and human rights. Her services had been recognized at international level, he added.

Likewise, he remembered the 11 Pakistan Army soldiers who were martyred in Swat (in an attack earlier this month), another soldier, Naeem, who was martyred in Congo and 16 Pakistanis who were martyred in Libya after a boat sank in the sea.