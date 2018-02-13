Katas Raj’s temples adorned ahead of Shivratari celebrations

LAHORE: The Hindu community will celebrate the religious event of Shivratari all over the country today (Tuesday) and an Indian pilgrims’ delegation is also expected to visit Katas Raj Temples in Chakwal in the day, to celebrate the vent.

Political leader and lawmakers and a large number of Hindus will participate in the event which will start at 1 pm.

Deputy Secretary of Shrines Faraz Abbas said that all arrangements for the event had been finalised and all temples have been decorated for the occasion.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of Hindu pilgrims reached Lahore to celebrate the three-day holy festival. Senior officers of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and other departments concerned have finalised security and other arrangements for the event.

The Shiva Lingam (the mark or sign of Shiva, the Hindu god) is worshipped throughout the night, as people wash it every three hours with milk, curd, honey and rose water, whilst chanting ‘Om Namah Shivaya’.

Maha Shivratri (the night of Lord Shiva), a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, one of the deities of the Hindu Trinity, is celebrated all over the world, including Pakistan, by the Hindu community with fervour and enthusiasm.

Lord Shiva, it is said, saved mankind by drinking poison (Halalhal) and stored it in his throat. The poison turned his throat blue and so he is also known as “Neelkantha/Neelkant” (Neel-blue, Kantha-throat).

Wise sages advised other gods to keep Lord Shiva awake the whole night. So they decided to sing and everyone kept a vigil, contemplating on their Lord. This tradition continues to be practiced till today where devotees sing Bhajans, Kirtans and meditate on their Lord.