‘Division within MQM-P is very much visible’

Faisal Sabzwari says Khalid Maqbool is our leader now

LAHORE: Senior journalist and analyst Arif Nizami on Monday said that there is a visible division within Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P).

He was talking in Channel 92’s programme ‘Ho Kya Raha Hai?’. He said the MQM-P split over the names of candidates for Senate elections. Kamran Tessoi’s name is in the list of both groups but the priorities are different. He said this split would affect the Pakistani politics.

To a question, Arif Nizami said that the MQM had two faces from the beginning, one soft and the other one hard. He said when the MQM was united, everybody had to obey the orders of Altaf Hussain, whether good or bad.

Later, MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari joined the programme. To a question over the divide in MQM-P, Sabzwari said that there was always a difference of opinion among the party leaders. He said the recent split occurred over the names for Senate elections. He said that someone violated the merit and tried to decide the things on a personal level which was not accepted by the MQM-P Rabta Committee.

“Farooq bhai got infuriated over this and did not reconcile with us even after so many requests and suggestions,” he said.

He said after the MQM-P decision, Farooq Sattar has become a worker instead of a leader and he cannot dissolve the Rabta Committee. He said he was unable to understand why Farooq Sattar was so adamant over the issue as the other leaders, including Rabta Committee members, had sent the blank paper to him for names’ approval in Senate elections. He said according to the MQM-P constitution, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was their head.