ATC awards life imprisonment to three involved in Kasur video scandal

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to three accused involved in the Kasur video scandal.

Suspects Haseem Amir, Waseem Sindhi and Aleem Asif have also been fined Rs 0.3 million each.

Kasur police presented charge sheets against Haseem Amir and Faizan Majeed. The court made its verdict against case-256, announcing that the perpetrators be subjected to life imprisonment.

A total of 17 First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed in the case however, five of these FIRs were discarded on the bases of lack of evidence whereas decision is yet to be made regarding 10 of these FIRs.

At least 280 children in Kasur were filmed being sexually abused by a 25-member gang who blackmailed the youngsters’ parents with these indecent videos.