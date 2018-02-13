Another three-year-old girl found raped, murdered in Mardan

MARDAN: A three-year-old girl, who went missing three days back, was found dead Tuesday after allegedly being subjected to sexual abuse in Mardan.

The body of the minor was found in an open sewer in Takht-i-Bahi’s Mian Mohib Shah neighbourhood. The residents of the area spotted the body of the child and informed the local police about it.

Subsequently, the police arrived at the crime scene and shifted the body to a nearby medical facility for autopsy.

According to the initial investigation, the minor had been subjected to sexual abuse before being murdered. However, it would only be clear after her medical examination.

The minor girl’s family members said she had disappeared three days back. Following her disappearance, her relatives began looking for her but failed to find any clue about her whereabouts.

A campaign was also launched on social media to track down the missing child but to no avail.