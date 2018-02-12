Some powers are using Dr Shahid Masood as a pawn: Sanaullah

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that Dr Shahid Masood is being used as a pawn by some powers.

Addressing a press conference outside Punjab Assembly, he said that some powers use anchorpersons as pawns and dictate what they should do and say. He added that the sources of some credible media personnel should be questioned. He was referring to Dr Shahid Masood, who had made claims about the rapist and killer of Zainab, Imran Ali.

Sanaullah said Dr Shahid Masood is being used as a pawn by some powers who wanted to spread anarchy.

“The nation knows who pulls the strings of these people who carry out the character assassination of others,” he said.

He further said that he had requested the chief justice to take notice of this rising trend and added that a false impression was being given through such claims. He also said that he wants the matter to reach a logical conclusion.

He also said that Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s criticism of the court’s decisions does not amount to criticism of the judiciary.