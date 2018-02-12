Sheikh Rasheed, Jahangir Tareen ‘biggest frauds’, says Abid Sher Ali

FAISALABAD: State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali on Monday criticised Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Abid Sher Ali, while talking to media, said that Sheikh Rasheed and Jahangir Tareen are the ‘biggest frauds’, predicting that it won’t ever be possible for the AML chief to become a councillor.

Lashing out at the PTI chief Imran Khan, the minister claimed that the PTI chief lives in the ‘heaven of fools’ and that he will lose the Lodhran by-polls.

He added that all allegations levelled against Nawaz Sharif shall be disposed off in the next elections.

He also said that the Sindh police should raid the Zardari House in order to arrest Rao Anwar so that the reality of these police ‘encounters can be found out.

He said that only the Sharif family has come under fire pertaining to accountability and no one says anything about Sharjeel Memon, Ayyan Ali and Jahangir Tareen

Speaking on the issue of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Abid Sher Ali said that the drama has now shifted from London to Lahore.