PML’s Shujaat to ‘activate’ party in KP, Balochistan

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has decided to undertake tours of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to activate PML in these provinces.

He expressed these views on the occasion of Muslim League-N and Tehrik-e-Insaaf Local Bodies representatives and young councilors belonging to Haripur Hazara who called on him at his residence here today (Sunday) and announced joining of PML. Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Mian Munir and Bill Mustafa Shirazi were also present.

Those who joined Pakistan Muslim League (PML) included Nazim Muhammad Idrees, Naib Nazim Rashed Chaudhry, Muhammad Asad, Idrees Ali, Naveed Ali, Nadeem Khan, Khalid Chaudhry, Hafeez Anwar, Ch Shakeel and Seth Naveed.

Welcoming the delegation members into the party fold, Ch Shujaat Hussain said that ideal progress during the tenure of Ch Parvez Elahi had taken place in Punjab and many people’s welfare projects were completed which are unparalleled in the history of Pakistan.

He emphasised on making the party active and strong in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and also issued orders to President Muslim League Malik Jamil and Councilor Youth Wing KP regarding the reorganisation of the party. City President Hazara also invited Ch Shujat Hussain to visit there.

Ch Shujat Hussain further said that national progress and development is not possible without betterment and prosperity of condition of common and poor man.