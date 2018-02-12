Newly appointed Turkish Ambassador calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Ishan Mustafa Yurdakul, newly appointed Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday at GHQ (General Headquarters), according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed during the meeting. The two noted the exceptional mutual relations between the brotherly Nations and pledged to further improve the same.

Visiting dignitary also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions for peace and stability in the region.