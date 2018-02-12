MOHR established federal, provincial task forces to check HR violations in country

The Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) has established federal and provincial task forces on human rights in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhaw and Balochistan having representation from provincial parliaments, relevant government departments and other stakeholders for improving overall HR situation in the country ensuring rights of people at their doorsteps.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review and monitor implementation of Nation Plan of Action for Human Rights, Federal Minister of Human rights Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar said that the initiative has been taken keeping in view urgent steps required for the cross cutting nature of better human rights situation in the country.

He said, “Coordinated efforts of various social sector federal ministries and provincial departments are required to ensure conducive environment for masses, said a news release”. He shared with the members that institutional mechanisms have been put in place for promotion and protection of human rights both at federal and provincial level.

After the welcome remarks by Ministry of Human Rights Secretary Rabiya Javeri Agha, Human Rights Director General Muhammad Arshad briefed the participants about the prevailing human rights situation in the country and also highlighted the steps taken for the promotion and protection of human rights.

The meeting members discussed in detail the effective functioning of Provincial Task Forces to review and monitor the initiatives for promotion and protection of human rights, formulation of Provincial Strategies for implementation of Action Plan at the provincial level.

They also reviewed legal framework for bringing amendments/new legislations in line with the Constitution of Pakistan national and international commitments signed by the government.

Establishment of District Human Rights Committees to monitor the human rights situation at the grassroots level and Initiatives for human rights education, sensitization, awareness, research and communication for bringing behavioral change in the society and promote tolerance and interfaith harmony also came under discussion.

Member National Assembly, Shahzadi Umarzadi Tiwana being Member of the National Task Force also participated in the meeting. Besides Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Rabiya Javeri Agha, Director General Human Rights, Muhammad Arshad, representatives from all provincial human rights departments and federal ministries also attended the meeting.