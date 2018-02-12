ECP scrutinises nomination papers of candidates for Senate provincial seats

ISLAMABAD: Scrutiny of nomination papers for provincial seats of Senate, under the supervision of Returning Officer (RO) Zafar Iqbal, is in progress, according to Radio Pakistan.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has received 34 nomination papers from Punjab, eight from Islamabad, 34 from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 28 from Balochistan and 49 from Sindh, and nine from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

In Karachi, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidates for technocrats and women’s seats were present before Returning Officer Muhammad Yousuf Khattak for scrutiny of nomination papers.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani and other party leaders accompanied the candidates.

According to Election Commission officials in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, scrutiny of nomination papers of 20 candidates for seven general seats was completed. The process for seats reserved for technocrats was completed a day earlier.

The scrutiny of nomination papers for two women’s seats is in progress.

Those who have submitted nomination papers from Balochistan include Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Amir Afzal Khan, National Party’s Muhammad Akram, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s Maulvi Faiz Muhammad, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s Muhammad Yousaf Khan Kakar and Sardar Shafiq Khan Tareen, Balochistan National Party-Mengal’s Hamayun Aziz Kurd and Awami National Party’s Nizamuddin Kakar. Independent candidates Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani, Ahmed Khan, Abdul Qadir, Alauddin, Anwarul Haq Kakar, Kauda Babar, Hussain and Fateh Muhammad Baloch are also in the field.

Polling for the Senate seats will be held on March 3.