ECP rejects Senate nomination papers of Ishaq Dar

LAHORE: Ishaq Dar’s nomination papers for the Senate elections were rejected by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday. He had applied on a technocrat seat from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The returning officer rejected his nomination papers during scrutiny today as the counsel for a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate objected that dar had not submitted an authentic declaration of his assets.

The returning officer ruled that Dar, thus, is not ‘honest’ and ‘truthful’ as per the Constitution.

Moreover, the nomination papers of PML-N’s other technocrat seat candidate, Hafiz Abdul Karim, were also dismissed on Monday.

Meanwhile, scrutiny of nomination papers for provincial seats of Senate, under the supervision of Returning Officer (RO) Zafar Iqbal, is in progress, according to Radio Pakistan.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has received 34 nomination papers from Punjab, eight from Islamabad, 34 from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 28 from Balochistan and 49 from Sindh, and nine from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.