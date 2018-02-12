Brave voice for voiceless silences today: PM Abbasi on Asma Jahangir’s demise

NA speaker, CJP, Nawaz Sharif, Marriyum, Rajwana, Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal and Asfandyar express condolence over death of Asma Jahangir

PBC announces three-day mourning

Expressing his grief over the demise of renowned lawyer and human rights activist Asma Jahangir, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday said the incident had silenced a brave voice for the voiceless, helpless and the oppressed people.

He said the death of Asma Jahangir was sad news for the whole nation that had made the country bereft of a bold and principled personality. He said late Asma Jahangir always challenged the dictatorship, fought against human rights violation and spoke truth without any hesitation.

The prime minister said she had rendered unforgettable services against dictatorship and for democracy and rule of law. Asma Jahangir had dedicated the whole of her life for justice and supremacy of the law. As a daughter, mother and legal expert, she had left irremovable imprints on the judicial and political history of Pakistan, he remarked.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran lawyer Asma Jahangir. In a condolence message issued here on Sunday, he said the services of Asma Jahangir for rule of law, democracy and safeguarding human rights would be remembered forever.

Untimely death of Asma Jahangir, an eminent lawyer and human rights activist, is an irreparable loss for Pakistan, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a condolence message here Sunday.

Punjab Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana Sunday expressed condolence over the death of famous lawyer and human rights activist Asma Jahangir. In his condolence message, he prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear irreparable loss with fortitude.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, other judges and registrar of the Supreme Court have expressed deep sorrow and grief on the sad demise of Asma Jahangir, Senior Advocate Supreme Court.

They have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of aggrieved family of the departed soul. The chief justice and other judges praised her services rendered for cause of independence of judiciary, rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution in the country and said her services would always be remembered in good words in judicial history of Pakistan.

Pakistan Bar Council’s Executive Committee Chairman Ghulam Shabbir Shar and Vice Chairman Kamran Murtaza, expressing their deep sense of shock and grief on the very sad demise of Asma Jehangir, have called the members of the legal fraternity to observe mourning on the sad demise of the brave lady for three days from February 12 to 14.

The lawyers throughout the country will also not appear in courts on Monday for attending her funeral and to hold condolence meetings in their respective bar associations.

NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi have condoled the sad demise of prominent lawyer and renowned human rights icon Asma Jahangir.

Awami National National Party Central President Asfandyar Wali Khan and General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned lawyer and human rights activist Asma Jahangir.

Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sudden death of human rights activist and eminent lawyer Asma Jahangir. He said that the death of Asma Jahangir is an irreplaceable loss for democratic forces and those who raise their voices for human rights.

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grief over death of eminent lawyer, rights activists and a highly pro-democracy dedicated fighter Ms. Asma Jahangir.

In his condolence message, the Chairman said that he was deeply shocked on receiving the news about her sudden death as she was not an ordinary person but her entire life was dedicated to people’s rights, supremacy of democracy and she lived a life of rights defender.