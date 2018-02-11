Royal wedding preparation: Meghan Markle taking lessons from finishing school

‘The bride-to-be is reportedly polishing up ahead of the nuptials on May 19’

LONDON: With just four months to go until the Royal Wedding, it’s thought that bride-to-be Meghan Markle has been preparing for her life as a royal with ‘finishing lessons’.

It’s been claimed the US actress, 36, is undergoing lessons in etiquette and elocution which involves covering everything from table manners to how to dress.

She’s also being taught techniques for how to properly get out of a car and how to socialise with foreign diplomats, according to media reports.

A royal source reportedly told a newspaper: “There’ll be no stone unturned as in less than 12 weeks all eyes will be on her – there is no room for error.”

“Harry has been brought up living and breathing all this. He has a lifetime of nurturing and breeding behind him but Meghan has a matter of weeks to learn what she needs to be accepted at the royal court.”

The source added: “If she was left without guidance, the marriage would begin in the same vein as Diana and Charles – with the bride feeling helpless and alone.”

They also said she will be learning how to switch to English terminology.

“She simply cannot be ‘taking out the trash’ and ‘wearing pants’,” they went on.