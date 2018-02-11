Condolences pour in as Pakistan mourns Asma Jahangir’s sudden demise

ISLAMABAD: Condolences pour in from all around Pakistan as the shocking news of Asma Jahangir’s death was confirmed. She was a prominent human rights lawyer and the former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan.

In a condolence message, President Mamnoon Hussain expressed grief over Jahangir’s death, saying she rendered unprecedented services for the rule of law.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the renowned lawyer.

“Today the country has been deprived of a courageous and disciplined person, who was the voice of the voiceless,” Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said.

The PM lauded her immense contributions towards upholding rule of law, democracy and safeguarding human rights. He termed her demise as a great loss for the legal fraternity and has prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and for the courage of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar, other Honourable Judges and Registrar even expressed deep sorrow and grief on the sad demise of the Asma Jahangir.

Honourable Chief Justice and Honourable Judges praised her services rendered for the cause of independence of the judiciary, rule of law and supremacy of Constitution in the country and said that her services will always be remembered in good words in the judicial history of Pakistan.

She was an outspoken and courageous lady, and had risen to prominence by sheer dint of hard work, diligence and commitment to the legal profession.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

About the deceased, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Jahangir would always present strong arguments over issues.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif called Jahangir a staunch supporter of democracy, posting a prayer for the deceased on Twitter.

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ Deeply saddened by the news of sudden demise of renowned lawyer and human rights activist Asma Jahangir sahiba. Pakistan has lost a passionate champion of human rights and a staunch supporter of democracy. May her soul rest in peace! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 11, 2018

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif spoke about her work for women and stance against dictators saying it would be difficult to fill the void left by Jahangir’s death.

Jahangir’s death is a great loss, said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.

Shocked & deeply saddened to hear of Asma Jehangir’s sudden death. It is an irreparable loss. May she rest in eternal peace. Ameen. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 11, 2018

Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari expressed shock over the lawyer’s demise, saying she was not just a person but was an effective voice for human rights.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan has become poorer with her demise. “People like Asma are anchors of a society,” he stated in a tweet.

.@asma_jahangir What a brave woman.Pakistan poorer without her.People like Asma are anchors of a society.The brave and dedicated daughter of a brave father.After 3 generations of camaraderie between our families,this is a deep personal loss.God bless her soul — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) February 11, 2018

Senate Chairperson Raza Rabbani said Jahangir spent her entire life working for the supremacy of the law. He added the lawyer’s efforts will always be remembered.