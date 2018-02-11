Beijing mall knife attack kills one woman, injure 12

BEIJING: A woman was killed and 12 other people injured after a man carried out a knife attack in a mall in a busy shopping district in the Chinese capital, Beijing, police said on Sunday.

Beijing police said in a short statement they had detained a man over the early afternoon attack at the Joy City Mall in the Xidan district.

Three men and 10 women were sent to a hospital after the attack and one woman died of her injuries, police said. The others were all expected to recover.

Police said they acted quickly in handling the incident and identified the detained man as a 35-year-old surnamed Zhu from the northern province of Henan.

The man had already confessed to carrying out the attack to “express his discontent”, they said but did not elaborate.

Beijing radio showed pictures on their WeChat account of blood spattered on the floor in part of the mall and at least one injured person being taken from the scene.