SC orders formation of committee to ascertain quality of chicken meat in Punjab

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday, while hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the sale of contaminated chicken meat at Lahore registry ordered the formation of a committee which will carry out tests at various locations in Punjab to ascertain the presence of harmful chemicals in the meat.

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar, the three-judge bench ordered chicken meat being sold in markets in Punjab to be tested so that knowledge about harmful chemicals in the meat could be gathered.

The chief justice observed that chicken meat was triggering hormonal changes in a human body.

During the hearing of the case an expert told the judges that if the feed of the chicken is prepared from natural ingredients, it would not result in changes in hormones of the human body.