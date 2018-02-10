Pakistan working hard for implementation of UN resolutions in IOK: Maleeha Lodhi

NEW YORK: In a meeting organised by the Consulate General of Pakistan to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, Maleeha Lodhi stated that Pakistan was working hard at the United Nations in seeking the implementation of its resolutions in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and that until the achievement of Kashmir’s right to self-determination, Pakistan will stand by the Kashmiri people.

“The Kashmir issue is alive at the UN and will remain alive until it is resolved,” Ambassador Lodhi told the participants of the meeting.

Ambassador Lodhi briefed the audience about the steps taken by Pakistan for the resolution of Kashmir dispute on the diplomatic front.

Earlier, Maleeha Lodhi, speaking during the Security Council session on the debate on the Middle East, urged the international body to observe the resolutions it had passed on the conflicts of Palestine and Kashmir and to live up to it’s responsibilities so that people’s faith could be reinstated in the effectiveness of the UN.

Ambassador Lodhi reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support to the legitimate aspirations of people living under foreign occupation in Palestine, Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and elsewhere and stated that “Conflicts have intensified and new dangers have emerged. while in fundamental ways, the world has gone in reverse”.