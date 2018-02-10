ATC grants exemption to Dr Asim, Qaimkhani from appearance in court

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday granted exemption to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Dr Asim Hussain, Pak Sarzameen Pakistan (PSP) President Anis Qaimkhani and others accused, from appearing in front of the court with regards to a case pertaining to treatment and facilitation of terror suspects.

The former petroleum minister, Qaimkhani, MQM leader Waseem Akhtar and Abdul Rauf Siddiqui, PPP leader Qadir Patel have been accused of allegedly providing treatment and shelter to alleged terrorists.

Dr Asim, the PSP president and other suspects, seeking exemption from appearance before the court, moved applications through their lawyers.

The exemption was allowed after hearing arguments from both the sides. The hearing, however, was adjourned till March 10.

The case was filed on the complaint of Rangers against the PPP leader for the alleged treatment of suspected militants at the North Nazimabad and Clifton branches of his hospital.

It has been alleged that Dr Asim did this on the orders of MQM leaders Wasim Akhtar and Abdul Rauf Siddiqui, PSP president Qaimkhani and PPP leader Qadir Patel.