TTP appoints Maulvi Khatir as acting chief after Sajna Mehsud

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) Mehsud Halqa has appointed Maulvi Khatir as acting chief of their faction after TTP’s deputy chief Sajna Mehsud was reportedly killed in a US drone strike in North Waziristan.

A US drone strike along the Pak-Afghan border in the North Waziristan region reportedly killed Mehsud on Thursday, according to unconfirmed reports.

Reports suggested that Sajna was among two men reportedly taken down in the US strike. However, another report claimed that the US drone strike was conducted inside Afghan territory and it had killed at least three suspected militants linked with the Afghan Haqqani Network.