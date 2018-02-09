Teenage boy arrested for allegedly sexually abusing minor

SWABI: A teenage boy was arrested on Thursday by Swabi police for allegedly sexually abusing a six-year-old boy.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 377 at Zaida police station after a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged by victim’s father. Later, the police arrested the accused who was nominated in the FIR.

The FIR stated that the minor was taken to the accused’s house where he was sexually assaulted by the suspect.

The medical reports received after the clinical examination confirmed that the boy was subjected to sexual abuse.

The other day, the police in a separate instance had arrested a 16-year-old boy who had allegedly raped a five-year-old girl in Swabi.

According to the FIR, the girl the girl was sexually abused in mustard fields. The suspected rapist threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, the FIR said.

The suspect was brought before a local court on Thursday where police where a physical remand for two days was given, said Station House Officer Abdul Ali Khan.