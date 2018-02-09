SBCA allows construction of up to six-storey buildings

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) issued a notification allowing the construction of six-storey buildings in Karachi here on Friday.

However, the builders would require an exclusive permission from SBCA in case a separate floor for parking has to be built.

The Supreme Court (SC) on January 15 had allowed the construction of up to six-storey buildings after having prohibited the SBCA and all cantonment boards in May 2017 from issuing building approval plans for multi-story residential and commercial structures without the availability of adequate water supply and sewerage systems.

Upon the petitions filed against the decision, the SC then allowed builders to construct six-storey buildings but warned that the prescribed limit should not be breached.