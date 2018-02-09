People’s love Nawaz has led to Imran losing his senses: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, responding to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s diatribe against Sharif brothers at a public rally in Lodhran on Friday, said that Imran has lost his senses after seeing the love and respect of the people for former premier Nawaz Sharif.

She said that the person in whose public rally he was delivering his address had been disqualified on the basis of corruption and money laundering whereas Nawaz Sharif was sent home merely on the allegations of holding an iqama.

Marriyum asked that how could a person who opposed hereditary politics address the election rally of Jahangir Tareen’s son without feeling any shame or grain of scruples? She said that the people feeling jealous of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif could not even spend 60% of the development budget in the province and asked whether this too was a conspiracy by Nawaz?

The minister said that before criticising Shehbaz Sharif, Imran should build similar infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), establish the same kind of health and education systems, set up a similar forensic laboratory and build a road network like Punjab. She said that Nawaz and Shehbaz had carried out development projects in KP which actually should have been undertaken by the PTI government, but Imran still did not feel any shame and embarrassment.

Marriyum said that a person who was generating electricity through MOUs and building Metro by drawing up only a feasibility report was hurling criticism at the Sharif brothers thus casting away any sense of modesty and shame. She said that it was due to the forensic laboratory established by Shehbaz that the murderer of Asma had been captured, for which he was giving undue credit to the KP Police.

The minister said that the people had rejected all allegations against the Sharif brothers and they were sick and tired of fabricated lies which he dished out with relish. She claimed that the people have rejected politics of chaos, anarchy, lies and sit-ins practiced by Imran.

Marriyum pointed out that even today Imran failed to identify any project completed by the KP government because he had done nothing for the masses of the province during the last four years. She remarked that someone’s public rallies are only successful when they have delivered to the masses.