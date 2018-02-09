Pakistani delegation attends Al-Quds Al-Sharif OIC Youth Capital 2018 in Palestine

LAHORE: The opening ceremony of the Al Quds Ash-Sharif OIC Youth Capital 2018 Programme was held at al-Moqataa Presidential Compound from Feb 6-8, 2018. The Al Quds Ash-Sharif OIC Youth Capital 2018 Programme has kick-started a year of programmes that seek to raise international awareness of the Palestinian issue and development of Palestinian youth.

It is of great honor and a matter of pride for Pakistan that Punjab Sports Minister Jahanzeb Khanzada, Punjab Chief Minister Media Advisor Abubakar Umar (Member OIC Youth Summit), and Punjab Sports Secretary Aamir Jan were selected as Youth Representatives to represent Pakistan on the holy land. It is for the first time that Palestine was selected as the OIC Youth Capital, given the severity of the Palestinian issue.

President of Palestine Mehmoud Abbas welcomed the Pakistani delegates at Al-Quds Al-Sharif OIC Youth Capital 2018.

Addressing the OIC Youth Capital Opening Ceremony, Sports Minister Jahanzeb Khanzada said that it Pakistan supports the establishment of a viable, independent and the contiguous state of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed upon parameters: the pre-1967 borders and with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

Punjab Chief Minister Media Advisor Abubakar Umar gave a detailed resolution on the Palestinian issue. Addressing the council, Abubakar Umar said that Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is one of the very first Islamic leaders in the world to raise his voice to address the grave Palestinian issue.

The launch of first Palestinian National Youth Council, as well as the first meeting of Al Quds Ash-Sharif OIC Youth Capital Council of Patrons consisting of OIC Ministers and high-level representatives of heads of states, also took place on the sidelines of the opening ceremony.