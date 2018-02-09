Macy’s faces backlash for introducing hijabs

Macy’s faces backlash after it announced its upcoming fashion collection catered to Muslim shoppers, featuring hijabs and more modest clothing options, reported Fox News.

The nationwide retailer partnered with Verona Collection, a modern Islamic clothing boutique, founded by Lisa Vogl, who graduated from Macy’s Minority and Women-owned Business Development Program in 2017.

On Verona Collection’s website, Vogl said her mission to create the fashion brand came after she converted to Islam and “had a stark realisation that modest and fashionable clothing were both hard to acquire and difficult to afford.”

Vogl started on the collection to give women who were seeking modest clothing more options.

“Verona Collection is more than a clothing brand. It’s a platform for a community of women to express their personal identity and embrace fashion that makes them feel confident on the inside and outside,” Vogl said in a news release last week.

The collection revolves around affordable and modest clothing for both Muslim and non-Muslim women.

“Verona Collection offers a unique and understated elegance through everyday essentials designed for versatility and comfort, and through our partnership, we can better serve our customer looking for modest fashion,” Macy’s Fashion senior vice president Cassandra Jones said.

However, not all are happy about the new clothing line because of the inclusion of the hijab – a head covering worn in public by some Muslim women, which many see as a sign of female oppression.

People took to social media to voice their disagreement.

One user wrote, “The hijab is male domination and subjugation of women – as the brave women of Iran are trying to show the world. You’re aiding and abetting this abuse. My family is done with Macys.”

Another replying to a tweet regarding protests by Iranian women over hijab said, “Meanwhile, in the United States, Macy’s decides to sell hijabs in order to further advance the Muslim Brotherhood’s agenda. Freedom Fighters are arrested in Iran for removing their hijab.”

However, on the other hand, several women applauded the move.

A Twitter user wrote, “Wow Macy’s. Although I’m not a hijabi this extremely good.”

Another tweeted, “Congratulations to @LisaMVogl and the entire Verona Collection team for launching their collection with Macys today! This is the first time that we know of that a modest fashion line has found a place in a major national retailer!”

Macy’s is one of the latest United States-based retailers to start offering hijabs, joining athletic brand Nike and youth fashion outpost American Eagle.