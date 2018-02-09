IHC directs ‘converted’ Christian minor to be handed over to family

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the handing over of the Christian girl to her parents in an underage Christian girl marriage case, besides referring the case to a family court.

The marriage case of a twelve-year-old Christian girl with a Muslim boy came up for the hearing before a single bench of the IHC headed Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.

The boy stated before the court the girl has become Muslim. However, the court remarked the girl failed to satisfy court about her conversion to Islam.

The IHC court said: “How the girl has become Muslim when she does not know even about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).”

The counsel for the petitioner argued that had the girl been adult then they [parents] would have no objection.

The court also talked to the parents of the boy remarking that the parents of the boy were equally responsible for this offence.

The court further remarked the minorities enjoy as many rights as the Muslim enjoy in Pakistan.