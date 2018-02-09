Dr Farooq Sattar to chair Rabita Committee meeting at Bahadurabad today

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader, Dr Farooq Sattar after consulting his close henchmen on Friday afternoon has announced that he will visit the party’s Bahadurabad office later during the day.

Sattar told the press outside his residence that he will chair a Rabita Committee session for the party’s Senate nominees at 7 pm on Friday.

“If a leader is responsible for taking the party ahead, he should also be given authority,” said Sattar, adding that, “This can’t happen that all failures are due to the leader, while he has got no authority.”

A party meeting, held late Monday, ended in chaos as Sattar and Amir Khan disagreed over the nomination of Kamran Tessori as MQM-P’s candidate for Senate. Following the disagreement, Sattar and his supporters left the Bahadurabad venue for his residence in PIB Colony amid chants in the party chief’s favour.

Negotiations between both camps yielded no breakthrough as party leaders opted for expressing their grievances openly through separate press conferences today.

Both factions of the party have also submitted separate nomination papers of their candidates while maintaining that a number of nominated candidates will be withdrawn after reaching a breakthrough on the issue.