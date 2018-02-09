CIS-Gender, Male, Chauvinist news anchor mansplains the news to local area woman

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

In a harrowing display of male chauvinism and unrestrained sexism, Ahmad Karim Khan, a news anchor at a local television channel has attempted to mansplain the news of the past 24 hours during the 9’ 0 clock news bulletin.

“I was just flipping through the channels when this guy suddenly appears on the television and starts trying to explain the news to me” said Eliza Lashari, a student of a prominent liberal arts university.

“I was suddenly filled with this red, hot rage. Who does he think he is t tell me what is relevant and what is not? What gives this journalist the right to tell me about current events?” she said while speaking to The Dependent.

The accused has been reported on previous occasion by other women, many of whom are Eliza’s class fellows in her Intro to Sociology course.

The Dependent has also learned on good authority, that Ahmad Karim on that night, in explicit detail, explained things ranging from domestic political skirmishes to international tensions, sports and entertainment.

According to the complainant, the news anchor in his chauvinism failed to talk about both gender issues and breaking the chains of the proletariat, preferring statements from the Prime Minister and Chief Justice.

“After he was done brushing me over with his little facts, he went so far as to say I should wait for the details after the break. Like, who even does that in the 21st century?” said a deeply frustrated Manahil Nisar, a friend of Eliza’s.

“The worst part was the female news anchor next to him. She was just like him, telling me all this stuff like she knows so much or something” complained Maryam, another of Eliza’s friends who saw the broadcast after she was alerted via text message.

“It’s just so sad when women themselves internalise all this hatred” she concluded.