Shehbaz criticises political rivals

MULTAN: Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday strongly criticised PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for misleading people and using indecent language especially in public gatherings.

Addressing a big gathering at the inaugural ceremony of Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases (MIKD), Shehbaz Sharif said that the national wealth was plundered during Pakistan People’s Party’s last tenure. He said that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had only recently started to bring the looted wealth back from abroad, and added that he wanted to ask him to do it early or else the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would bring the looted wealth back.

He also said that corrupt elements would be held accountable for the loss of even a single penny.

He accused Imran Khan of lying to the people. PTI chief gave nothing to the country except sit-ins, lockdown, and lies, Shehbaz said, adding that the PTI chief went to northern areas when people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were facing dengue virus.

He also recalled that PTI chairman used to criticise Metro Bus projects and had announced to build schools and hospitals but he failed to fulfill his promises. He said the PTI embarked on Metro Bus project which it used to lambast and now there were only ditches in Peshawar causing a great deal of inconvenience to the people.

He further said that Imran used to say he would launch energy projects big enough to supply electricity to KP and the country but everybody knows that the PTI government did not generate even a single kilowatt of electricity through any new project.

He appealed to the people to vote for PML-N in the next general elections pleading that the party would bring about revolutionary reforms in the country.

He stated that they had saved over Rs 1 billion in various uplift projects, including those in the energy sector and completed them within minimum time duration in the country’s history.

On this occasion, Federal Minister for Water Resources Javed Ali Shah said that Punjab CM was focusing on the uplift of South Punjab and took revolutionary steps in all sectors.

He requested Punjab CM to order quarters concerned for expediting work on “Saaf Pani project” and early completion of all ongoing schemes in the region.

He also demanded the creation of maximum job opportunities in the province.

Provincial Minister for Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafiq said that health card would be distributed among deserving people by April 30 this year and they would avail medical treatment facilities from private hospitals through this card.

He said that prosperity in the country was PML-N’s manifesto.

Provincial Minister for Primary & Secondary Health, Khawaja Imran Nazir said that the Punjab government had doubled the health budget this year as compared to the previous year.

He further said the Punjab Chief Minister had gifted health projects to the people of the area by inaugurating various projects on Wednesday worth billions of rupees.