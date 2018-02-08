PML-N leader renounces British citizenship over Senate ticket

Following the party’s decision to hand him the Senate’s ticket from Punjab, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) UK chapter’s President Zubair Gull has applied to renounce his British nationality.

A local media outlet reported that Gull applied at the UK Home Office to renounce his British nationality a week ago following the announcement. However, the decision was made public through a press statement on Wednesday.

The outlet further reported that Gull’s application to renounce British nationality had been received which was “under process.”

“The PML-N member also submitted confirmation through his lawyer to his party’s high command that he is renouncing British nationality,” the outlet quoted the sources as saying.

It said that Senate tickets from Punjab will be awarded to Farooq Khan, Asif Kirmani, Rana Maqbool, Haroon Akhtar, Shaheen Butt, Zubair Gull for general seats.

It may be noted here former Punjab governor — now a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and a Senate candidate for the coming polls– Muhammad Sarwar had also renounced his British nationality to become the governor.

Gull has been a staunch supporter of Nawaz Sharif for nearly two decades.

Gull was also given a portfolio in the overseas ministry to look after complaints of overseas Pakistanis. He had remained with Nawaz after the ex-premier visited London following his ouster and his subsequent exile during the reign of military dictator Pervez Musharraf.