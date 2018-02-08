JUI-F workers protest ATC verdict in Mashal Khan lynching case

MARDAN: Workers from Jamiat-e-Ulemi-i-islam (JUI-F) on Wednesday gathered at the Mardan Motorway Interchange and protested against the verdict given by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in the Mashal Khan murder case.

The charged crowd chanted slogans against the slain student Mashal Khan and vowed to challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court.

A JUI-F worker, while talking to reporters, said that they had gathered at the interchange to ‘welcome’ the 26 ‘heroes’ acquitted by ATC earlier on Wednesday. Six persons acquitted by the court reached Mardan while two went to Swat.

While addressing the gathering, JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa General Secretary Shujaul Mulk said that the issue would not end here while criticising the government for supporting the verdict of ATC in Mashal Khan murder case.

Another provincial JUI-F leader warned the government to release the convicts sentenced by the ATC or else the party would start protests to raise their voice on the matter.

Earlier on Wednesday, an ATC in Haripur jail had given the verdict in Mashal Khan lynching case, under which one person was given the death sentence, five persons were given multiple terms of life imprisonment, and 25 others received jail sentences. The court also acquitted 26 people in the case.