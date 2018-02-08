Graduate loses bid to sue Oxford over failure to get top degree

An Oxford graduate who sued the university over his failure to get a top degree has had his claim dismissed by the High Court.

Faiz Siddiqui claimed that “inadequate teaching” contributed to his low mark in a final year history paper in 2000 which allegedly resulted in him losing entry to a top US law college and sought £1m from the university.

However, Justice Foskett, in his ruling said that he was not convinced teaching was “negligently inadequate”.

Though Oxford University accepted that there were fewer teaching staff available in the Michaelmas (Autumn) Term in 1999 due to staff being granted leave of absence, it denied that teaching was “inadequate” and Mr Justice Foskett was not persuaded otherwise.

Mr Siddique, who studied at Brasenose College, said his 2:1 degree result meant he had not had a successful career in law and resulted in him suffering from depression.

Although the judge accepted the claimant had suffered severe depression, he felt this could not be attributed to his degree result.

He also found there were other reasons beyond his bouts of depression to explain his failures to hold down the various jobs he had.

‘Sympathy and understanding’

Mr Siddque also argued he was suffering from “insomnia, depression and anxiety” at the time of his finals and alleged that his personal tutor did not alert examination authorities.

Meanwhile, Justice Foskett’s ruling said there was nothing in the email exchanges between them or medical records to suggest he was depressed or suffering from insomnia at the time of the exams.

In his conclusion, the judge said Mr Siddique deserved “sympathy and understanding” but the claim “must be dismissed”.

He said the claimant “undoubtedly” felt he had not achieved the standards he set himself and hoped he could “re-focus” and start using his “undoubted intelligence” to create a worthwhile future.