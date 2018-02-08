Efforts will be made to eradicate corruption: NAB chief

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairperson Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said that those who follow other’s orders to give directives eventually have to face their own wrongdoings.

Iqbal said that as long as he is in office, he will try and eradicate corruption adding that NAB is not biased towards anyone and will try even NAB officials if complaints are received against them.

He said that he would not tolerate any lack of cooperation adding that those getting conned by private housing scheme [owners] include pensioners and poor people.

He said that owners of these housing schemes mislead people and the reality of such projects is “horrible”.

He also said that if they cannot provide people with a roof then at least they should be able to reimburse these people at least.