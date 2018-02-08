Abid Boxer arrested from Dubai through Interpol

LAHORE: Most wanted criminal and ex-police inspector Abid Boxer on Wednesday was arrested from Dubai through Interpol.

Accused in several murder and land-grabbing cases, Abid is believed to have contacts with the underworld and was once considered a mastermind of fake police encounters.

According to media reports, he will soon be handed over to the Pakistani authorities.

Abid joined the police department as an assistant sub-inspector on sports basis and was promoted to the rank of inspector as he staged a number of fake encounters and killed several people on the orders of his superiors.

He also enjoyed good connections in the political circles and the top police hierarchy.

After losing political support and that of the police, Abid fled the country. Developing enmity with a number of groups in the underworld, he went underground and was believed to be in Kenya till he was arrested from Dubai with his arrest warrant being issued through Interpol earlier.