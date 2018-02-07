Turks express solidarity with Kashmiris

Embassy of Pakistan holds Kashmir Day seminar in Ankara

Hundreds of Turks, representing various segments of society, attended ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day Seminar’ and expressed strong solidarity with the oppressed people of the Indian Held Kashmir and reaffirmed unflinching support for their democratic right to self-determination.

The seminar was held under joint collaboration of Economic & Social Researches Centre (ESAM) and the Embassy of Pakistan in Ankara on Monday evening to commemorate the Kashmir Day, said a press release issued from the Embassy of Pakistan.

A large number of dignitaries, political workers, academics and researchers, students, media, civil society representatives, and members of the Pakistani community attended the seminar.

Saadet Party President Temel Karamollaoglu, Turkey Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz, ESAM President Recai Kutan and of Turkey-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group Chairman in the Turkish Parliament Muhammet Balta addressed the participants.

They noted with appreciation the arduous struggle of the people of Kashmir for their fundamental rights and urged for an early resolution of this longest dispute in accordance with the wishes of the people of Kashmir as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions. They also re-assured to continue Turkish support to Pakistan and the people of Kashmir till the final resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Appreciating Turkey’s steadfast support, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey Syrus Sajjad Qazi said the people of Pakistan stood in complete solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren. He updated the audience about the gross violations of human rights adding that no amount of brute force has been able to break the will of the Kashmiri people.

Later, Prof Dr Oya Akgönenç, a noted academic and former member of Turkish Parliament, moderated a panel discussion on Kashmir. A documentary highlighting human rights violations by the Indian security forces in the Held Kashmir was also screened. A photographic exhibition depicting the untold miseries of the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir was also on display at the venue of the conference.