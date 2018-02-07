Teenager slapping 45-year-old Muslim man, forcing to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’: video got viral

JAIPUR: A video purportedly showing a teenager slapping a 45-year-old Muslim man and forcing him to say “Jai Shri Ram” in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district went viral, prompting a protest from the community.

The incident sent police into a tizzy.

A video of the act, recorded and circulated by the accused, Vinay Meena (18), is doing the rounds on the internet.

In the three-minute clip, Meena is seen slapping Mohammad Salim 25 times and forcing him to say “Jai Shri Ram”, to which the victim responded: “Parvardigaar sabse bada hai (God is almighty).”

Members of the Muslim community protested the incident and filed a complaint at the Abu Road City police station against Meena.

“An FIR was registered yesterday based on a complaint we received from members of the Muslim community,” SP Sirohi Om Prakash said.

Meena is in custody for “voluntarily causing hurt, promoting enmity, hurting religious sentiments, breaking peace”, he said.

On December 6, a Muslin labourer, Mohammad Afrazul, was hacked to death and burnt in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand town. A gruesome video of the crime had gone viral.

Pehlu Khan (55) died in Alwar in April last year after being brutally beaten up by cow vigilantes on suspicion of cattle smuggling.