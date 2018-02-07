PPP issues party tickets to candidates for Senate elections

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday issued party tickets to the candidates for the upcoming Senate election.

According to a report, the tickets have been issued to Raza Rabbani, Maula Bux Chandio, Murtaza Wahab, Ali Jamote, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Imamdin Shokeen and Ayaz Mehr from Sindh.

On technocrat seats, the tickets were issued to Dr Sikander Mandhro and Rukhsana Zuberi.

For women seats, the tickets were allotted to Krishna Kumari and Quratulain Marri, and for minorities, Anwar Lal Dean was awarded the party ticket.

Krishna Kumari is likely to be elected as a Senate member in this year’s elections. She would be the first ever Hindu woman to become a legislator.

She belongs to the Sindh’s Nagarparkar district. She has a rich legacy of being a descendant of Rooplo Kohli who had fought against the British colonial forces during their attack on Sindh in 1857.