PML-N announces Punjab candidates for Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday officially announced the names of their candidates from Punjab for the upcoming Senate elections.

Earlier in the parliamentary board’s consultative huddle held at the Punjab House on Tuesday night, the ruling PML-N finalised the names of candidates for the upcoming elections for the upper house of the parliament to be held on March 03.

The parliamentary board meeting was held under the chairmanship of PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and attended by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ministers Khawaja Asif, Saad Rafique, Hamza Shehbaz and others including Zahid Hamid, Ameer Muqam, Asif Kirmani, Pir Sabir Shah and Senator Pervez Rashid.

Among the candidates nominated by the ruling PML-N are Farooq Khan from Faisalabad, PML-N Spokesperson Asif Kirmani, Sindh and Punjab ex IG Rana Maqbool, Haroon Akhtar, brother of Advisor to PM on Revenue Hamayun Akhtar, PML-N United States President Shaheen Butt, leader of PML-N UK Zubair Gul, Musadiq Malik, Nuzhat Amir and Sadia Abbasi for the women’s seat, Ishaq Dar for the technocrat seat, MNA from DG Khan and sitting Minister for Communication Hafiz Abdul Kareem, Naseer Bhutta, Shakeel Awan and Irfan Daha.

Kamran Michael will contest for the non-Muslim seat from Punjab in the Senate elections.