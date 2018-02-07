PM Abbasi chairs cabinet meeting

Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the cabinet and discussed important national matters, including the overall law and order situation in the country.

According to the cabinet meeting agenda for the day, decisions pertaining to the verification of the Economic Coordination Committee were finalised. In addition, the cabinet also approved different projects that would be held in collaboration with several countries.

The meeting also approved a decrease in the prices of medicines in line with the country’s drug policy. Further, the meeting also discussed the issue of Pak-Afghan border management.

On Saturday, a top-level delegation of Pakistan’s civil and military leadership, led by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, reached Afghanistan to attend the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Working Group meeting.

Janjua, while addressing the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Solidarity (APAPS) in Kabul, had said that Pakistan and Afghanistan should engage in concrete cooperation instead of engaging in a blame game.

On Feb 2, the National Security Committee (NSC) said in a statement that the allegations by the Afghan government, following a recent spate of terrorist attacks in Kabul, were based on “misconceptions created by certain foreign elements”.

The NSC expressed satisfaction on the progress made with regard to border controls with Afghanistan. The committee noted that the Afghan government should support the fencing of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border as being in the interest of both countries.

A high-level Afghan delegation had also visited Pakistan in January to discuss important issues of mutual interest. The delegation, comprising of the Afghan interior minister and the National Directorate of Security chief, had held a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.